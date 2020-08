The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 291 as of Saturday morning, bringing country total to 38,841.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 11 deaths, raising the officially registered fatalities to 977.

The daily number of the recoveries increased by 560 to reach a total of 29,557; as many as 8,307 patients are still under treatment. Also 1,920 tests were conducted in the past day, taking the overall number of tests to 165,656.