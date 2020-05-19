Coronavirus update: Armenia reports 218 new cases, 3 more deaths on May 19 – Panorama

Armenia has confirmed 218 new coronavirus infections, bringing the whole variety of instances to five,041 within the nation as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, the Ministry of Health reports.

145 more sufferers have recovered from the illness with the whole variety of recoveries now standing at 2,164.

The variety of COVID-19 fatalities has grown by three to 64.

The newest victims have been 59 (male), 74 (feminine) and 56 (male) years outdated and had underlying persistent well being circumstances, the ministry stated.

2,788 sufferers with COVID-19 are presently present process remedy.

As many as 43,041 assessments have been carried out within the nation for the reason that illness outbreak.

The ministry as soon as once more urges you to:

• Stay at house

• Limit bodily contact

• Take care of non-public hygiene

• Wash palms for at the least 20 seconds, particularly earlier than consuming and after coming house

• Avoid public areas and transportation as a lot as doable

• Maintain at the least 1-meter distance when chatting with somebody

• Inform a health care provider when experiencing flu-like signs as an alternative of resorting to self-remedy

• Upon coming back from a rustic the place the coronavirus has a big unfold, apply self-isolation for 14 days whereas being in contact together with your polyclinic physician

• Regularly examine your temperature whereas informing your physician of the outcomes

• Don’t panic and comply with your physician’s recommendation