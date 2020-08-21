Coronavirus update: Armenia reports 158 new cases, bringing total to 42,477 – Armenian News

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 158 as of Friday morning, bringing the country total to 42,477.

Six people died in the past 24 hours, raising the officially reported fatalities to 842. Two more patients died from causes unrelated to the virus; a total of 253 cases of the kind have been reported to date.

The recoveries increased by 217 to reach 35,693. In total 192,199 tests have been completed, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.