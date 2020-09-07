Coronavirus: Ukraine includes Armenia in ‘green zone’ for first time – Panorama

Given the positive trend in the fight against the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Ukraine’s Ministry of Health has included the country in the “green zone” category for the first time, the Armenian Embassy in Ukraine reports.

The decision means that passengers arriving in Ukraine from Armenia (those who, according to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, dated August 26, are allowed to enter the country) will no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days or take a PCR test, if they have been in Armenia or another country in the “green zone” for the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the embassy said that the mandatory rule to have COVID-19 medical insurance remains in place.