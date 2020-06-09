Coronavirus: UK will not recover economically unless ‘radical new approach’ taken, warn scientists

The authorities’s check, monitor and hint system is “not fit for purpose” and Britain will not recover economically from the Covid-19 disaster unless a radical new strategy is taken to it, an eminent unbiased group of scientists has warned.
It will be “impossible” beneath the centralised system launched by Matt Hancock to hint the mandatory 80 per cent of contacts required to remove coronavirus, mentioned the Independent Sage group led by the federal government’s former chief scientific adviser David King.
And the group warned that the “erosion of trust” in authorities over current weeks – notably amongst ethnic minority communities – is prone to have a “major” affect on undermining compliance with the scheme.
Download the new Independent Premium app
Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines
The report warned that the UK stays in a “critical” stage of its battle with coronavirus, with the pandemic nonetheless rising in some components of the nation.
And it was scathing in regards to the check, monitor and hint system led by Conservative peer Dido Harding, which entails non-public contractors offering 25,000 contact tracers to get in contact with individuals who have been closed to recognized coronavirus victims and inform them to self-isolate for 14 days.
The virus will solely be contained if 80 per cent or extra of contacts of contaminated persons are traced and remoted, and this “is clearly not happening” beneath the Harding scheme, the report mentioned.
It condemned the system as “untested and being operated by companies with no experience in this area”, stating that Lady Harding herself has instructed parliament it will not be absolutely practical till September. And it referred to as for it to be radically restructured, with accountability handed over to native public well being administrators.
The scientists additionally criticised the “apparent failure” of the NHSX app – designed to alert individuals if they’ve been inside two metres of a Cover sufferer – which has not been rolled out nationwide following a troubled trial on the Isle of Wight.
“Importantly this was one of the many areas that the UK went its own way taking an approach that was very different to other countries,” the report mentioned.