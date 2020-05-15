Coronavirus UK update live: Latest news and deaths as nation urged to come out of lockdown ‘as one’

Coronavirus could possibly be wiped out in London inside two weeks, researchers mentioned, amid rising concern over the quantity of deaths in UK care houses throughout the pandemic.

The an infection price within the capital has fallen to lower than 24 instances a day and the quantity of instances is halving each 3.5 days. However new knowledge from care houses in England and Wales has revealed greater than 23,000 extra deaths up to 1 May this yr, with 12,500 linked to Covid-19.

Meanwhile the federal government is below stress to justify its choice to reopen colleges and take a unique method to easing the lockdown from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

England is the one half of the UK asking colleges to start phased reopenings from the beginning of subsequent month, and schooling secretary Gavin Williamson is assembly union leaders with the chief medical officer Chris Whitty to clarify the science behind the choice.

Please enable a second for the liveblog to load





