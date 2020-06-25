Coronavirus UK update: Latest news as thousands pack beaches and government to publish test and trace figures

Outbreaks in meat processing plans might have begun in canteens or car-sharing schemes

Coronavirus outbreaks in meat processing plants may have begun in canteens or car-sharing schemes, the surroundings secretary has said.

Three outbreaks have occurred at plants in Anglesey, Wrexham and West Yorkshire, with incidents also occurring in Germany, France, Spain and the usa.

George Eustice told the Commons: “We have experienced now three outbreaks linked to meat plants.

“These have already been picked up through the testing and tracing approach that’s been adopted and we are reviewing the guidance.

“We suspect these outbreaks could have been linked either to canteens or potentially to car-sharing arrangements in those plants.

“And we will be revising guidance to ensure that businesses have the approach that they need to prevent further outbreaks in the future.”