Coronavirus: UK unemployment surged to 1.3m in first three months of year

Unemployment elevated by 50,000 to 1.35 million in the first three months of 2020 because the coronavirus pandemic had a “major impact” on the UK labour market, official figures have proven.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) discovered work hours additionally fell sharply in late March, when the UK’s lockdown started, and warned figures for April confirmed indicators of an extra fall in employment.

“While only covering the first weeks of restrictions, our figures show Covid-19 is having a major impact on the labour market,” Jonathan Athow, deputy nationwide statistician for financial statistics on the ONS, mentioned.





“In March employment held up nicely, as furloughed employees nonetheless depend as employed, however hours labored fell sharply in late March, particularly in sectors corresponding to hospitality and building.

“Through April, though, there were signs of falling employment as real-time tax data show the number of employees on companies’ payrolls fell noticeably, and vacancies were sharply down too, with hospitality again falling steepest.”

Sir Christopher Pissarides, from the London School of Economics, instructed BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that hours of work figures “fell catastrophically” from January to March, whereas vacancies figures confirmed the labour market “more or less stopped functioning” throughout the interval.

However, he famous employment figures had been “not as bad” as they might have been and advised the federal government’s furloughing scheme had managed to forestall a larger improve in joblessness.

“We should take encouragement from the unemployment figures to the extent that the furloughing has maybe had an effect and [the figures] haven’t risen as much as they would have done in a completely free market without government help,” Sir Christopher mentioned.

More follows…