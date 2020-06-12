Coronavirus UK: Uber drivers and passengers must wear masks

Uber has confirmed that drivers and passengers throughout the UK must wear face coverings throughout journeys from Monday, in step with authorities coverage.

Drivers in London can be required to submit {a photograph} of themselves to confirm they’re following the brand new rule earlier than they will start working their shift.

Passengers and drivers can be allowed to cancel a visit with out monetary penalty if the opposite celebration is just not sporting a face overlaying.

Uber’s coverage is in step with the Government’s determination to make face coverings necessary for public transport customers in England from Monday.

Drivers will even be requested to verify they’ve taken extra security measures similar to often sanitising their automobile and washing their arms.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional common supervisor for northern and jap Europe, mentioned: ‘For months we have been urging individuals to remain house, for his or her security and the security of drivers who make important journeys.

‘Now, as cities start to reopen and individuals begin transferring once more, we’re taking measures to assist everybody keep protected and wholesome each time they use Uber.

‘We’ve launched measures to make sure that each driver can entry the PPE (private protecting gear) they want without cost to assist hold them protected when driving with Uber, and from Monday, we would require anybody utilizing the Uber app within the UK to wear a face overlaying.’

The requirement for drivers to supply proof they’re sporting a face overlaying may very well be prolonged from London to incorporate the entire of the UK, Uber mentioned.

Other security and hygiene measures launched by the agency embrace trialling in-car partition screens in Newcastle, distributing greater than two million masks to drivers and couriers, and sending 54,000 models of cleansing spray and hand sanitiser to drivers.