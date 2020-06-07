21:08
More than half Australians ‘very lonely’ during pandemic – survey
More than half of Australians have felt challenged by their living situation during the Covid-19 outbreak, with many feeling very lonely, Australian Associated Press reports.
A survey in excess of 730 people conducted in May by support provider Relationships Australia looked into how people’s relationships have been afflicted with the coronavirus restrictions.
The data suggests that 45% of people either agreed or strongly agreed they felt very lonely during May.
The survey suggests relationships with partners were more likely to be negatively affected during this period, with 42% of people experiencing a negative change in their relationship with their partner.
Just over half (55%) of respondents were challenged by their living arrangements.
The data, published today, suggests individuals who lived making use of their family reported an increase in the time and effort allocated to their family relationships with 83% of respondents saying it had been necessary at the time.
Meanwhile, more than 90% of people reported no significant changes within their relationships with friends, young ones, parents, neighbours and colleagues.
21:00
One of Thailand’s most popular holiday destinations, Phuket, will reopen its beaches a few weeks as the country continues to ease its lockdown measures, the Bangkok Post reports.
The country has avoided a significant outbreak, recording a total of 3,104 cases since January, with no community transmission for almost a couple of weeks. Thailand’s tourism industry, however, has been hard hit by the suspension of global travel, and it is feared that the country’s economy could contract by around 6% this season. Phuket airport will reopen for domestic travel on 15 June, but Thailand remains shut to international travellers.
The government has said it really is liaising with hotels to provide an additional 9,000 rooms to use as quarantine facilities for Thai citizens that are returning from abroad. All returnees are expected to spend 14 days in state quarantine and undergo two coronavirus tests.
In addition to the conventional state quarantine process, which could involve remaining in military or relatively basic hotel facilities, some high-end hotels are actually offering luxury quarantine packages.
20:31
Opec, Russia and allies extend record oil production cuts
Opec, Russia and allies have agreed to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July, prolonging a deal which has helped crude prices double in the past 8 weeks by withdrawing almost 10% of worldwide supplies from the market, Reuters reports.
The group, known as Opec+, also demanded countries such as for example Nigeria and Iraq, which exceeded production quotas in May and June, compensate with extra cuts in July to September.
Opec+ had agreed in April that it would cut supply by 9.7m barrels each day (bpd) throughout May-June to prop up prices that had collapsed due to the coronavirus crisis. Those cuts were due to taper to 7.7m bpd from July to December.
Updated
20:24
Mexico’s health ministry on Saturday reported 3,593 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 341 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the united states to 113,619 cases and 13,511 deaths, Reuters reports.
The government has said the real amount of infected people is likely somewhat higher than the confirmed cases.
20:09
The number of coronavirus cases globally now stands at 6,852,810, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Social-distancing guidelines have already been increasingly challenged by worldwide protests on the killing of George Floyd, prompting concerns that cases could surge in some areas. Hundreds of thousands have marched in the US, while in Australia, tens of thousands of people turned out for protests across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and elsewhere. Public health officials have voiced concern that demonstrators and police at anti-police brutality protests could spur Covid-19’s spread.
Some of the hardest hit countries are beginning to ease their lockdown measures. In the US, which has the greatest number of confirmed cases globally, (1,917,080) some tourist hubs are reopening, including Universal Orlando and Las Vegas’s famed casinos. Meanwhile, in the UK, places of worship will open for individual prayer from 15 June.
In other developments:
Updated