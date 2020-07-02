Whole year groups at secondary school will form ‘bubbles’ in a massive effort to get all kids back in education from September, it absolutely was revealed today.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is unveiling plans for a full reunite from the beginning of the academic year, with staggered start times and strict class room rules to minimise the risks of spreading herpes.

Every school in England will reopen ‘come what may’ in September – with sources insisting even if the R rate surges the rest of society will soon be closed down first to facilitate the move.

However, schools will be forced to to shut their doors again if just two pupils test positive for coronavirus.

Public Health England yesterday signed off proposals for an increase in the current 15-child limit on class sizes.

Primary schools will have the ability to operate ‘bubbles’ in excess of 30 kids, allowing the return of full classes.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will today unveil plans for the entire return of schools right from the start of the academic year in September

How will the plan for many schools to return in September work? At primary schools, the current maximum ‘bubble’ size of 15 will be expanded to significantly more than 30 kids, allowing the return of full classes.

Secondary schools, where children move between classes, could operate ‘whole year bubbles’ in excess of 200 kids.

Start time will soon be staggered, and pupils must sit facing the front to reduce the threat of spreading herpes.

Attendance will be made compulsory again, with parents facing £60 fines when they fail to send their children.

Schools could possibly be forced to close if public health officials find just two positive coronavirus cases at a school, the level viewed to be an outbreak.

Secondary schools, where kids move between classes, could operate ‘whole year bubbles’ of more than 200 children.

Pupils will face staggered start times and will only be permitted to mix within their own ‘bubble’ of peers. They will be required to sit facing leading to reduce steadily the risk of spreading the virus.

And schooling will be made compulsory again, with parents facing £60 fines when they fail to send their children to school.

But they may be forced to close just like soon as opened if public health officials find just two positive coronavirus cases at a school, the level viewed to be an outbreak.

Whole year sets of entire schools may be told to stay at home and self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

Education sources last night dismissed reports that schools would teach merely a limited curriculum for two terms to allow kids to catch up in core subjects like maths and English.

The only exception is early years in infant and primary schools where teachers will be able to focus on extra phonics learning if necessary.

‘Schools will be expected to teach the full curriculum,’ a source said. ‘This is just a full reunite – we wish all kids back at all schools, learning the entire curriculum. Yes, there will be differences but they must not impact on education.’

Mr Williamson has secured £1billion for a catch-up plan that will allow schools to hire tutors to provide catch-up classes for small groups.

Final sign off for the back-to-school plan won’t be given until mid-August, centered on an assessment of hawaii of the epidemic. Although children face only a suprisingly low risk from the disease, some scientists fear that the reopening of schools could lead to a significant rise in community transmission of the virus.

But a Cabinet source said ministers were determined to reopen schools in September, even when that meant other parts of society have to be shut down.

‘Schools will reopen in September, come what might,’ the foundation said.

‘Everyone can easily see how crucial it is, not only to youngsters’ education but to the power of parents to return to work. Obviously we now have to see what happens to the epidemic nevertheless the plans exist now for a safe return.

‘Hopefully herpes will keep on to decline over the summer. But even when the R-number [the number infected by a carrier] is up near one, I do believe people are clear that schools have to reopen.

‘That may mean another thing closing in order to keep the over all risk at an acceptable level, but schools have to reopen.’

Pupils will face staggered start times and can only be permitted to mix of their own ‘bubble’ of peers. They will soon be required to sit facing the front to reduce the threat of spreading the virus

Mr Williamson is expected to say Ofsted won’t begin full school inspections again until January, but visits will soon be made to a handful of schools.

Schools have also been told to boost their online resources for home-schooling in case an outbreak forces pupils to self-isolate in the home.

Parents have already complained about the variable quality of virtual teaching at different schools, a problem compounded by the Governmen’s failure to provide 230,000 laptops and tablets for probably the most disadvantaged pupils.

New figures show 202,212 laptops were delivered or dispatched to pupils by Tuesday, 88 per cent of the number the training secretary had promised.

It is believed said some devices are now being sent out minus the passwords needed to get access to it, and the numbers usually do not cover every disadvantaged son or daughter.

‘Six are sitting in any office, password protected and can not get into them,’ one head teacher told the publication.

Another said: ‘We have ours however they are locked with passwords no one will let us have.’

Mr Williamson defended the scheme at an education select committee: ‘We are already in the process of rolling out IT equipment across the school estate, along with to probably the most vulnerable kids.

‘Some 100,000 of those laptops have already been distributed to probably the most vulnerable & most disadvantaged kids . . . We are on schedule to dis- tribute the entire 230,000 computers within the coming month.’

Ministers are now braced for a battle with the training unions within the details of the plans for a full reunite in September.

But officials mention that the Government’s Scientific Group for Emergencies has recently concluded that teachers are at no higher risk than other professions.