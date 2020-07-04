Coronavirus UK: Police make checks at Leicester railway station

British transport police are carrying out checks at Leicester train station ahead of the week-end after the city went back in to coronavirus lockdown.

Officers were inside Leicester railway station on Thursday and Friday to make spot checks on travellers, following a spike of covid-19 cases occurred in the region.

The force said it was ensuring people were sticking with the rules after Leicester was placed back to lockdown and all residents were asked to avoid travel and remain at home.

Now in some parts dubbed ‘Leicester lepers’, residents of the neighborhood area have been completely warned by holiday hotspots, set to reopen on July 4, that many will undoubtedly be explicitly banning anyone from locked down Leicester in a bid to avoid virus spread.

Images this week show temporary metal barriers installed at the train station, with travellers needing to queue up before answering the questions of on-duty cops.

Police are actually on duty inside Leicester train station so that you can monitor the comings and going in the town, after the coronavirus rate spiked back up last week

A child wearing a protective nose and mouth mask is seen in conversation regarding his travel aims

Signs round the station warn of Leicester re-instated high alert status, carrying warnings of the potential knock-on effects of unessential travel.

The local force has even said it will have more officers working this week-end than they might for an average New Year’s Eve – traditionally among the force’s busiest days on the calendar.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: ‘People should only be travelling through Leicester if their journey is totally essential, so passengers can get to see an enhanced presence of officers patrolling on trains and at the station.

‘They’ll be engaging with passengers, explaining the need to follow the updated Government advice in the area, and encouraging them to return home if they are perhaps not making an important journey.

‘This is approximately helping to save your self lives throughout a public health crisis. Anyone who does need certainly to travel may also be reminded that face coverings are now mandatory on public transport.’

The fresh lockdown for Leicester arrives at a period when the remaining country is looking to get right back on its feet, with the re-opening of pubs, restaurants as well as other food outlets.

Barriers have already been erected in order that police can queue arrivals and departure and ask questions

A family is seen waiting in Leicester station to buy travel tickets, while cops prepare to ask questions regarding the nature of the travel

Prime Minister Boris Johnson earmarked Saturday, July 4 as the day pubs would open their doors once more, and welcome in the general public with a number of security precautions in place.

The nation’s pubs, bars and restaurants can reopen on Saturday, but Leicester’s will have to remain closed until at least July 18 as part of a method to clampdown on the new surge of coronavirus cases.

There are fears that many people will be tempted to cross lockdown lines so they can like a drink.

For the coming week-end tourist hotspots in Cornwall and Skegness have already clamped down and urged Leicester locals to not visit.

The news has left many holiday makers in limbo, with Tracy Jebbett of West Knighton in Leicester, telling the BBC: ‘I comprehend it’s for the safety of the folks camping there and the staff, but we have honored the lockdown guidelines 110 per cent and feel we’re being penalised.

‘We are regulars there and had been looking towards it, but I felt like a small Leicester leper when I saw the post.’

There are fears that many people will be tempted to cross lockdown lines so they can like a drink in neighbouring cities where restrictions will be lifted

Police have already pledged to stop and fine drivers trying to flee Leicester for drinking or shopping on the coming week-end.

Officers will also execute spot checks on vehicles leaving the locked-down city around the week-end and could turn them around if their journey isn’t essential, it absolutely was revealed this week, as confusion reigned because some areas in the city limits are in lockdown while neighbours are not.

Leicestershire Police is also threatening £100 fines amid growing concerns that residents may possibly flee for the county’s open pubs, hair salons or other attractions while patrols will even break up mass gatherings in the city when they were partially blamed for a spike in coronavirus cases in June.

A man with a small pack of luggage stops to outline to a patrol officer his travel arrangements

Rail providers in Leicester, including East Midlands Railway (EMR) has asked people only to travel if necessary and limit all journeys if possible.

‘Local lockdown measures are actually in place in Leicester,’ said an EMR spokesman.

‘Please only travel if your journey is essential. Do not travel if you think you could have coronavirus symptoms or are feeling unwell, keep your distance from others and wear a face covering at all times.’