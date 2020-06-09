Coronavirus UK news live: Latest updates as government drops primary school reopening plan

Experts query WHO’s feedback about asymptomatic transmission being ‘rare’

Disease specialists have questioned the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) declare that transmission of Covid-19 by individuals with no signs is “very rare”.

Maria van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19, stated on Monday that many international locations endeavor contact tracing had recognized asymptomatic instances, however weren’t discovering they brought on additional unfold of the virus.

“I was quite surprised by the WHO statement,” Liam Smeeth, a professor of scientific epidemiology on the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, stated.

However, Mr Smeeth added that he had not seen the information which the assertion was based mostly on.

“It goes against my impressions from the science so far that suggest asymptomatic people – who never get symptoms – and pre-symptomatic people are an important source of infection to others,” he stated.

Mr Smeeth and different specialists have stated understanding the dangers of transmission amongst individuals with delicate or no signs is essential as governments start to ease the lockdown measures and progressively change them with case monitoring and isolation plans.

“This has vital implications for the observe/hint/isolate measures being instituted in lots of international locations,” Babak Javid, a Cambridge University Hospitals infectious illnesses guide, stated.

Keith Neal, a professor of the epidemiology of infectious illnesses on the University of Nottingham, stated that whereas the query of how massive a task asymptomatic transmission performs in new infections is unclear, what is thought is that individuals with signs are answerable for a lot of the unfold of the illness.

“This reinforces the importance of any person who has any of the symptoms of Covid-19 [arranging] a test … as soon as possible and isolating until they get their test result,” he stated.