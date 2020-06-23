Coronavirus UK news live: Latest updates as Boris Johnson set to ease lockdown

UK coronavirus deaths high 54,000, newest ONS figures present The variety of deaths involving Covid-19 within the UK has handed 54,000, in accordance to the most recent obtainable information. The whole contains new figures revealed in the present day by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which present that 48,866 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to June 12 (and had been registered by June 20).



Figures revealed final week by the National Records for Scotland confirmed that 4,070 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to June 14.



The newest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, additionally revealed final week, confirmed 802 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in Northern Ireland up to June 12 (and had been registered up to June 17).



Together these figures imply that up to now 53,738 deaths have been registered within the UK the place Covid-19 was talked about on the loss of life certificates, together with suspected instances.



Between June 13 and June 21, an extra 317 hospital sufferers who had examined optimistic for Covid-19 died in England, in accordance to NHS England; whereas an extra 29 individuals in hospital and care houses who had examined optimistic for Covid-19 died in Wales, in accordance to Public Health Wales.



And in Northern Ireland, an extra 5 individuals who had examined optimistic for Covid-19 died between June 13 and June 21, in accordance to the Northern Ireland Department of Health.



These add up to an extra 351 deaths which have occurred since June 13, and along with the full determine of 53,738 registered deaths, means the general Covid-19 loss of life toll for the UK is now simply over 54,000, at 54,089.



