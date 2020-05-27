Coronavirus UK news live: Latest updates and cases as health secretary plans ‘local lockdowns’

The Americas have emerged as the brand new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has mentioned, as a US examine forecast deaths surging in Brazil and different Latin American nations by way of August.

The Americas have registered greater than 2.Four million cases of the brand new coronavirus and greater than 143,000 deaths, with Latin America passing Europe and the United States in each day infections, in response to Carissa Etienne, WHO director for the Americas and head of the Pan American Health Organisation.

In the UK, health secretary Matt Hancock has introduced plans for “local lockdowns” in areas of England the place coronavirus cases flare up.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

Mr Hancock mentioned the flexibility to tighten restrictions in particular person areas might be a part of the NHS check, monitor and hint system – which is ready to develop on 1 June.





