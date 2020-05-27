Coronavirus UK news live: Latest updates and cases as health secretary plans ‘local lockdowns’

The Americas have emerged as the brand new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has mentioned, as a US examine forecast deaths surging in Brazil and different Latin American nations by way of August.
The Americas have registered greater than 2.Four million cases of the brand new coronavirus and greater than 143,000 deaths, with Latin America passing Europe and the United States in each day infections, in response to Carissa Etienne, WHO director for the Americas and head of the Pan American Health Organisation.
In the UK, health secretary Matt Hancock has introduced plans for “local lockdowns” in areas of England the place coronavirus cases flare up.
Mr Hancock mentioned the flexibility to tighten restrictions in particular person areas might be a part of the NHS check, monitor and hint system – which is ready to develop on 1 June.
One million companies declare £15bn from authorities furlough scheme
The Treasury additionally revealed on Wednesday that UK banks have funnelled greater than £27 billion to corporations as a part of three state-backed mortgage schemes since Covid-19 shut down giant elements of the financial system.
Meanwhile, HMRC mentioned greater than £6.Eight billion has been claimed by way of 2.three million functions from those that are self-employed and unable to work.
All knowledge covers the interval from every scheme’s launch to 24 May.
Ministers have mentioned they may lengthen the furlough scheme till the tip of October, with employers anticipated to make a contribution.
India’s coronavirus cases have surpassed 150,000 after one other file single-day soar of over 6,000 new infections.
The spike comes as the federal government prepares a brand new set of pointers for a fourth section of the nationwide lockdown.
The nation’s health ministry reported 6,387 new cases at the moment, bringing the full to 151,767 cases, together with 4,337 deaths.
Most of the cases are concentrated in 5 of India’s 28 states, although a rise in cases has additionally been reported in some japanese states as migrant employees have begun arriving residence from huge cities on particular trains.
The deceased man has been named as 44-year-old Jose Ayala, a employee on the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa.
The Ikea retailer in Wetzlar devoted its automobile park on Sunday to allow round 800 Muslims from a neighborhood mosque to carry their closing prayers whereas safely spaced out, to keep away from the unfold of coronavirus.
Border closures do little to forestall the unfold of Covid-19, the European Union’s public health company has mentioned, as EU states contemplate lifting some journey restrictions.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) mentioned measures such as testing travellers earlier than departure or temperature screening on arrival are additionally largely ineffective, although it confirmed travelling facilitates the unfold of the virus.
In a report, the ECDC mentioned border closures had very destructive results on the financial system and had been efficient solely in delaying an epidemic at its starting and in remoted areas.
Reuters
Colin Drury explains how “local lockdowns” would work
Clothes buying might require face masks and altering rooms could possibly be saved shut in efforts to reassure prospects and assist cease the unfold of Covid-19, a professor of infectious illnesses has mentioned.
Managing the circulate of individuals and making certain social distancing guidelines are adhered to would be the principal downside in garments outlets, in response to Stephen Baker from the Department of Medicine on the University of Cambridge.
His feedback come after the federal government mentioned most non-essential retailers may reopen from 15 June.
Scientists have mentioned there’s a lack of proof about how lengthy viruses keep on materials, and Prof Baker mentioned the usage of hand sanitiser might be a key measure amongst different potentialities such as face masks, altering rooms remaining closed or cubicles being sprayed with ethanol after each use.
PA
Greece will permit travellers from about two dozen nations together with Germany, Cyprus and Israel to go to from mid-June with out having to be quarantined, authorities officers mentioned.
“There will be some 20-25 countries whose nationals will be allowed to come,” a authorities supply mentioned, including that the record would come with Cyprus, Israel and nations in central Europe and the Balkans. The full record is anticipated to be introduced this week.
Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has mentioned Germans might be allowed to go to Greece from 15 June 15. He has additionally mentioned worldwide flights to the northern metropolis of Thessaloniki will resume the identical day, earlier than an preliminary deliberate date of 1 July.
Greece at the moment permits residents from all EU nations besides Italy, Spain and the Netherlands to fly into Athens however they’re then topic to a 14-day confinement.
Visitors from Britain and different non-EU nations are additionally at the moment barred from getting into Greece.
Reuters
John Lewis is ready to start reopening its department shops in phases, with two re-openings on 15 June, adopted by 11 others three days later.
The firm, which trades from 50 UK shops, mentioned its department shops in Poole and Kingston would open first.
“Depending on the response from customers and partners to our new ways of operating with respect to social distancing, more shops will open throughout the summer,” it mentioned.
While micro organism and viruses such as coronavirus and flu can linger on exhausting surfaces for days, there stays a scarcity of proof on how lengthy Covid-19 can survive on delicate surfaces.
Matt Mathers stories:
The health ministry additionally reported no new deaths, preserving whole fatalities at 115.
Coronavirus has been ‘taken off the streets’ in Ireland
Covid-19 has been moved off the streets of Ireland and is especially being unfold amongst households, the chief medical officer has mentioned.
Colm Henry mentioned the variety of contacts of individuals confirmed with Covid-19 is now lower than three.
The coronavirus dying toll in Ireland rose to 1,615 on Tuesday after an additional 9 had been introduced.
There had been one other 37 cases of Covid-19 confirmed on Tuesday, taking the full to 24,735.
Dr Henry instructed RTE Morning Ireland there was a 70 per cent discount within the variety of folks in intensive care items and the identical discount within the variety of folks in hospitals throughout Ireland.
PA
Officers attended the home of Rob Roberts, MP for Delyn in North Wales, after neighbours reported guests arriving on the property.
Balloons and banners had been positioned outdoors the house within the city of Mold to mark what is known to have been his spouse Alexandra’s 40th birthday.