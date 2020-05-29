Coronavirus UK live: Rishi Sunak to announce tapering of furlough scheme | UK news

03:00
Attorney normal ought to apologise for Cummings tweet, say Labour
Labour’s shadow house secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, has known as on lawyer normal Suella Braverman to apologise for intervening within the Dominic Cummings case.
Asked whether or not Cummings broke the legislation throughout his journey to Durham throughout lockdown, Thomas-Symonds informed BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The guidelines that were set up, he broke them.” He added:
“Look I can’t remark exactly on the communication between the Attorney General and Durham Police however what I can say for sure is that this – the lawyer normal was unsuitable to be out making public statements about a person case earlier than even the police had made a public assertion, and notably given her function as superintendent of the Crown Prosecution Service.
“She shouldn’t have been commenting on an individual case in those circumstances, that is to misunderstand the role of the attorney general – to give unvarnished advice to Government without fear or favour and at the bare minimum she should apologise for that.”
It follows Braverman’s tweet on 23 May: “Protecting one’s family is what any good parent does. The 10DowningStreet statement clarifies the situation and it is wholly inappropriate to politicise it.”
As the federal government’s chief authorized adviser, half of lawyer normal’s function is to oversee the CPS which may have been requested to evaluate Cummings’ case had it been requested to achieve this. Her tweet, due to this fact, could possibly be perceived as inserting prosecutors below undue affect over any determination that they had to make.
02:46
02:38
The setting secretary, George Eustice, is fielding questions on behalf of the federal government this morning.
As the Dominic Cummings row enters its seventh day, Eustice tells Sky News he doesn’t assume the controversy “should affect at all people’s approach” to the lockdown
Asked in regards to the furlough scheme, Eustice mentioned the Treasury couldn’t subsidise individuals’s wages “indefinitely”. He added:
“Now I don’t know what Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, will say later in terms of self-employed and the furlough scheme for them, but I think there is a general overarching message here that we’ve had a very generous furlough scheme in place to help people through these extraordinary times and to ensure that businesses’ overheads could be covered.”
Eustice additionally confirmed that pubs with beer gardens are probably to be the primary venues within the hospitality sector to reopen. Alas, he didn’t set a date.
02:34
Good morning and welcome to the Guardian’s UK liveblog on the coronavirus pandemic. This is Josh Halliday in Manchester to steer you thru the news.
Later right now the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, will announce that employers may have to pay a fifth of the wages of furloughed workers, and nationwide insurance coverage and pension contributions, from August because the state subsidy scheme is wound down.
Employers have furloughed 8.Four million employees and claimed up to 80% of their wages, to a most £2,500 a month. Figures earlier this week revealed that the associated fee has reached £15bn whereas a separate scheme to assist self-employed employees had value nearly £7bn.
Leading our website this morning is Robert Booth’s unique report that officers at Public Health England proposed a radical lockdown of care houses final month to stem surging deaths – however it was rejected by the federal government.
The officers submitted an 11-point plan proposing a “further lockdown of care homes” on 28 April, which included workers transferring in for 4 weeks and deploying NHS Nightingale hospitals. However, neither of the proposals have been included in a subsequent motion plan introduced by the well being secretary, Matt Hancock, final week.