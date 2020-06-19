Coronavirus UK: Government lowers Covid-19 alert level in ‘big moment’ for country

The official UK coronavirus alert level has been cut from 4 to 3, signalling that transmission of the disease isn’t any longer thought to be “high”.

Health secretary Matt Hancock hailed the move as “a big moment for the country” and praised the contribution of the public in getting the virus under control by complying with lockdown rules.

The green-light for the change came from the expert Joint Biosecurity Centre, which recommended a reduction in the level. It was jointly approved by the chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.





Mr Hancock said: “The UK moving to less alert level is a big moment for the country, and a genuine testament to the British people’s determination to beat this virus.

“The government’s plan is working. Infection rates are rapidly falling, we have protected the NHS and, thanks to the hard work of millions in our health and social care services, we are getting the country back on her feet.”

The change is likely to pave the way for further relaxations of the lockdown restrictions introduced by Boris Johnson in March.

But the chief medical officers warned that it did not mean the pandemic is over. They cautioned that localised outbreaks are likely to occur and urged the public to keep following safety guidelines.

The UK has remained at Level 4 of the alert system since its introduction in May, signifying that the Covid-19 epidemic is in general blood supply and transmission is high or rising exponentially.

Level 3 indicates that the epidemic is in general blood supply, but crucially makes clear that experts do not regard either the prevalence of the disease as high or its spread as rapid.

In a joint statement, the CMOs for the four nations of the UK said they had reviewed the evidence and agreee with the JBC’s recommendation to maneuver to Level 3 throughout the entire country.

“There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations, and this continues,” they said.

“It does not imply that the pandemic is over. The virus remains in general circulation, and localised outbreaks are likely to occur.

“We have made progress against the virus thanks to the efforts of the public and we need the public to continue to follow the guidelines carefully to ensure this progress continues.”

