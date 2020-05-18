Coronavirus: UK death toll rises by 160 to 34,796

The UK’s official coronavirus death toll has risen by 160 to 34,796, the Department of Health has mentioned.

The figures account for individuals who have died in hospitals, care houses and in the neighborhood after contracting Covid-19.

NHS England mentioned its Covid affected person notification system didn’t function for a time frame on Saturday, which can have impacted the variety of fatalities reported right now, which is decrease than can be anticipated.





The figures confirmed 67,409 folks have been examined on Sunday. Some 2,684 new circumstances have been recognized, bringing the UK’s complete of recognized circumstances to 246,406 – thought to be the fourth highest of any nation.

