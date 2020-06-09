Coronavirus UK: Continued DROP in driving and walking

Advertisement

Britons look like heading out less despite the coronavirus lockdown rules being eased, with traffic congestion down during rush hour and fewer people going out to complete shopping.

Data from TomTom unmasked congestion levels in the main city were at 20 % at 7am yesterday, down from 21 per cent at precisely the same time the previous week – and then at 21 % at 8am, down from 22 %.

Meanwhile Apple’s mobility index centered on its Maps app has found fewer people in London were requesting instructions for driving, public transport and walking in the very first week of June set alongside the last of May.

And footfall data from Springboard showed an 11 per cent fall in people going out to look yesterday set alongside the previous week, with numbers also down for every day back to and including June 3.

Part from the reason behind this might be people much less inclined to visit out because of the poorer climate, which has switched much much cooler and wetter since Britain was experiencing highs as high as 82F (28C) in the times up to June 2.

But professionals also remarked that fewer individuals are shopping since some store workers who’ve been on escape are now being cut back in to assist with thinking ahead of non-essential stores reopening on June 15.

Industry employers are now keenly awaiting to find out how many buyers go back to higher streets in a few days amid issues over ‘coronaphobia’ where individuals are too afraid to go in to busy places for anxiety about contracting Covid-19.

Springboard footfall data demonstrated an 11 per cent drop in individuals going out to search yesterday when compared to previous week

7 DAYS ON WEEK CHANGE WITHIN FOOTFALL WITH REGARD TO JUNE 2020 (SPRINGBOARD DATA) Mon 01/06/2020 Tue 02/06/2020 Wed 03/06/2020 Thu 04/06/2020 Fri 05/06/2020 Sat 06/06/2020 Sun 07/06/2020 Mon 08/06/2020 UK High Streets 31.30% 8.90% -13.20% -12.70% -10.80% -17.00% -12.00% -10.90% UK Retail Parks 27.00% 0.60% 5.80% 5.50% 2.60% 9.60% 9.80% 1.80% UK Shopping Centres 42.00% 0.30% -3.00% -1.80% -0.90% 0.50% 1.10% -2.60% All UK Destinations 33.00% 4.80% -6.10% -5.70% -5.10% -6.30% -3.50% -5.80%

WEEK UPON WEEK ALTER IN FOOTFALL FOR EVERY MON SINCE THE BEGIN OF 04 (SPRINGBOARD DATA) Monday Mon 06/04/2020 Mon 13/04/2020 Mon 20/04/2020 Mon 27/04/2020 Mon 04/05/2020 Mon 11/05/2020 Mon 18/05/2020 Mon 25/05/2020 Mon 01/06/2020 Mon 08/06/2020 UK High Streets 10.20% -25.00% 45.30% -7.60% 7.10% 0.10% 17.50% -6.70% 31.30% -10.90% UK Retail Parks 12.00% -11.80% 22.80% 2.20% 5.20% 0.70% 7.90% -8.30% 27.00% 1.80% UK Shopping Centres 1.60% -34.30% 45.50% -2.20% 1.60% 2.70% 7.80% -23.90% 42.00% -2.60% All UK Destinations 8.50% -24.20% 40.00% -3.90% 5.20% 0.90% 12.80% -11.40% 33.00% -5.80%

A deserted main high street in Liverpool is pictured on a wet day last Friday close to an NHS advert about coronavirus

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, told MailOnline: ‘At least element of this change in footfall is due to the elements, with much cooler weather across the UK from the beginning of June.

‘In addition, some of the retail workforce that may have been on furlough will probably have been cut back into work to help with the necessary organisation in advance of stores reopening on June 15 thereby reducing the number of consumers free to shop.

‘The continued increase in footfall in retail parks, which can be where the most stores which can be currently open are located, implies that those who are in a position to shop are keen to take action.

‘This suggests a qualification of stored demand, and the likelihood of a noticeable rise in footfall in high streets and shopping centres on 15th June and the days and weeks following.’

Data from Apple’s mobility index centered on usage of its Maps app has found fewer people in the administrative centre are requesting directions for driving, public transport and walking when compared with a week before

WALKING MAP REQUESTS — HOW APPLE MOBILITY DATA HAS CHANGED IN THE LAST FORTNIGHT WALKING MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY w/c May 25 51.69 44.11 43.93 45.73 49.3 58.3 48.5 w/c June 1 45.67 47.53 40.6 39.53 41.52 43.07 41.9 Change -6.02 +3.42 -3.33 -6.2 -7.78 -15.23 -6.6

PUBLIC TRANSPORT MAP REQUESTS — HOW APPLE MOBILITY DATA HAS CHANGED IN THE LAST FORTNIGHT PUBLIC TRANSPORT MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY w/c May 25 29.48 29.31 28.33 29.02 30.22 31.42 31.19 w/c June 1 32.18 32.59 31.34 29.03 30.35 31.14 30.97 Change +2.7 +3.28 +3.01 +0.01 +0.13 -0.28 -0.22

DRIVING MAP REQUESTS — HOW APPLE MOBILITY DATA HAS CHANGED IN THE LAST FORTNIGHT DRIVING MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY w/c May 25 65.47 67.38 67.55 71.08 73.99 72.93 66.66 w/c June 1 69.5 71.41 66.58 66.54 70.69 66.69 62.9 Change +4.03 +4.03 -0.97 -4.54 -3.3 -6.24 -3.76

Activity on a few of Britain’s biggest high streets remained around incredible lows in May. Footfall dropped by 73.3 % last month, leaving it hovering just above April’s unprecedented 80 per cent drop.

The drop came despite last month being the sunniest May since 1957, which Springboard said boosted turnout on high streets and in retail parks. The analysts also said that shoppers are in possession of huge amounts of pent-up demand.

The major supermarkets in retail parks helped them fare much better than the UK’s high streets, losing only 68 per cent of the footfall, weighed against 78 per cent on high streets, and 81 per cent in shopping centres.

As for the Apple data, when compared with a January base of 100, requests for driving directions were at 62.9 on Sunday, down from 66.7 weekly before; public transport was down from 31.2 to 31.0; and walking down from 48.5 to 41.9.

Data from TomTom unmasked congestion levels in the main city were at 20 % at 7am yesterday, lower from 21 per cent simultaneously the previous 7 days – and then in 21 % at 8am, down coming from 22 each cent

Similar info was noticed on Saturday, with driving map demands down coming from 72.nine to 66.7, open public transport demands falling coming from 31.four to 31.1 and walking demands dropping coming from 59.three or more to 43.1.

Strict lockdown measures had been imposed about March 23 to retain the coronavirus outbreak, but have already been eased in recent several weeks, meaning Britons can fulfill family and friends provided that they preserve social removing.

Transport usage decreased sharply coming from March 14 and these people continued to be able to fall right up until April 12, which was across the peak in the crisis in Britain. But they gradually rose because of the end regarding May – before dropping again at the beginning of June.

Non-essential retailers, like shoe stores and shops are expected in order to reopen coming from June 15, and June 22 has been reserved as whenever pubs and restaurants over the UK might be allowed to reopen.