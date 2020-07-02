Coronavirus: UK confirms Thursday death toll

British officials have confirmed yet another 45 coronavirus deaths today in the preliminary toll, taking the country’s official amount of victims to 43,951.

The count, which only features a fraction of the fatalities in England, was announced by adding up the updates by NHS England, Public Health Wales and the Scottish and Northern Irish governments.

A full UK-wide roundup will soon be published later this afternoon by the Department of Health, which is usually much higher as it takes into account laboratory-confirmed deaths atlanta divorce attorneys setting.

NHS England said yet another 35 people died in its hospitals between April 2 and July 1. Another eight deaths were confirmed in Wales today, along with one each in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Today’s data uses 176 more deaths were confirmed yesterday. In comparison, 149 lab-confirmed fatalities were recorded last Thursday, in addition to 137 the week before.

In other developments in Britain’s coronavirus crisis today:

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps today suggested Nicola Sturgeon would be to blame for delays to publishing which countries will soon be made exempt from coronavirus quarantine travel restrictions;

British tourists building a quick escape to Spanish holiday resorts have found themselves charged a ‘covid tax’ by bar and restaurant owners to help them pay to fit their workers out in PPE;

Whole communities might be effectively ordered to quarantine to stop coronavirus outbreaks in schools, beneath the government’s policy for all kids to get back again to classes in September;

Police chiefs and hospitality leaders have urged revellers to ‘act responsibly’ and respect social distancing when pubs reopen on the weekend;

England’s coronavirus outbreak seems to have stopped shrinking ahead of ‘Super Saturday’, as official figures today claimed around 3,600 folks are still getting infected each day;

Apple and Android users have now been left puzzled after a coronavirus tracking pc software quietly glided on to their mobile phones without consent;

NHS Test and Trace is still failing continually to find a quarter of patients who test positive for coronavirus, shocking data unmasked.

Of 6,183 Covid-19 patients referred to the contact tracing programme between June 18 and June 24, just 4,639 were actually tracked down. A total of just one,383 people who have the disease are not reached. An additional 161 people who tested positive cannot be reached at simply by the tracers – who phone, text and email someone 10 times each day to get your hands on them

Deaths in the UK are continuing to trend downwards and the seven-day average yesterday was 118.

This was a higher weekly average than for any other day since Saturday, but nevertheless lower than March 27 and June 23.

Department of Health figures released yesterday showed 226,398 tests were carried out or posted your day before. The number includes antibody tests for frontline NHS and care workers.

But bosses again refused to state how many everyone was tested, meaning the exact amount of Brits who’ve been swabbed for the SARS-CoV-2 virus is a huge mystery for a month — since May 22.

Health chiefs also reported 829 more cases of Covid-19. Government statistics show the official size of the UK’s outbreak now stands at 313,483 cases. But the particular size of the outbreak is estimated to be in the millions, centered on antibody testing data.

The daily death data does not represent how many Covid-19 patients died within the last 24 hours — it is only how many fatalities have been reported and registered with the authorities.

The data does not always match updates provided by your home nations. Department of Health officials work off another time cut-off, meaning daily updates from Scotland in addition to Northern Ireland are always out of sync.

And the count announced by NHS England every afternoon — which only takes into account deaths in hospitals — will not match up with the DH figures since they work off a different recording system.

For instance, some deaths announced by NHS England bosses could have already been counted by the Department of Health, which records fatalities ‘as soon as they are available’.

Separate data published today by the Department of Health showed that NHS Test and Trace remains failing to locate a quarter of patients who test positive for coronavirus.

Of the 6,183 Covid-19 patients known the contact tracing programme between June 18 and June 24, just 4,639 were actually tracked down (75 per cent).

Only eight authorities in the south of England — Bedford (42), Luton (26.6), Central Bedfordshire (15.9), Kent (13.5), Slough (13.4), Thurrock (12.2), Milton Keynes (10.8) and Swindon (10.4) — are in the 50 worst-hit areas. In comparison, just six authorities at the bottom of the dining table are in the north or the Midlands — South Tyneside (0), Redcar and Cleveland (0.7), Sunderland (1.8), North East Lincolnshire (1.9), Rutland (2.5) and Northumberland

A total of just one,383 people who have the disease are not reached therefore did not provide information about close contacts for tracers to check out up and isolate.

An additional 161 people who tested positive could not be reached at all by the tracers – who phone, text and email somebody 10 times a day to have hold of them.

Scientists have warned contact tracing programmes need certainly to catch at the least 80 percent of infections to keep the epidemic squashed.

The Department of Health report also showed that, of the 4,639 patients who were tracked down, one in four did not pay a single close contact.

Some of those people might have outright refused to provide information regarding their relatives and buddies.

But others were not able to give details because they had only touch complete strangers, such as on the bus.

Today’s report also revealed that fewer than one in 10 of people who take a coronavirus test in the home get results within 24 hours.

That was despite Boris Johnson’s promise to turn around every coronavirus test inside a single day by the end of the month.

It was also revealed today that only eight of England’s 50 areas worst-hit by coronavirus are in the South, in accordance with official data that lays bare the country’s North-South divide amid the growing threat of more ‘local lockdowns’.

Leicester — the very first city in UK to be struck by further Covid-controlling measures — gets the worst disease rate in the united kingdom, with 140.2 cases confirmed between June 15-21 for every 100,000 people. It is followed by a cluster in the North West of England, with Bradford, Barnsley and Rochdale all recording at least 50 coronavirus infections for every 100,000 people in the exact same seven-day spell.

Analysis of the Public Health England data shows they aren’t the sole places in the North to be rocked by flare-ups of the disease, that has claimed at the least 55,000 lives throughout the whole of the UK.

Only eight authorities in the South of England — Bedford (42), Luton (26.6), Central Bedfordshire (15.9), Kent (13.5), Slough (13.4), Thurrock (12.2), Milton Keynes (10.8) and Swindon (10.4) — are in the 50 worst-hit areas.

In comparison, just six authorities in the bottom of the table come in the North or the Midlands — South Tyneside (0), Redcar and Cleveland (0.7), Sunderland (1.8), North East Lincolnshire (1.9), Rutland (2.5) and Northumberland.

One of the main factors behind the ‘North-South’ divide in coronavirus cases in England is down seriously to the disparity in job roles, experts believe — pointing to figures showing London is recovering quicker than most regions.

Scientists say infections might have dropped faster in the administrative centre because you can find more white collar jobs there, therefore more employees were able to home based and isolate from the others. In deprived areas folks are more likely to need certainly to go to work and use public transport — raising their threat of being infected.

Government sources say Leicester-style shutdowns could be ‘just days away’ for other areas ahead of the biggest step back again to normal life with Brits set to flock to the pubs to celebrate ‘Super Saturday’.