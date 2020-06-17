Coronavirus UK: Children to catch up with more time in class

Millions of kids will be asked to work a longer school day next term under plans to help them catch up on their education.

Ministers are finalising plans to help those individuals who have missed out since the closure of schools in March.

It comes after 1,500 paediatricians signed an open letter warning the us government it needed to get pupils right back to school or ‘risk scarring the life span chances of a generation of young people,’ according to Daily The Telegraph.

The plan, which is set to be published tomorrow, is expected to include funding for ‘bolt-on’ sessions at either end of the school day to help those who have fallen behind.

A Whitehall source said: ‘The most useful place for children to learn is in a school environment, so it is practical to attempt to do catch-up work at school rather than trying to take action through home learning.

‘There has rightly been a lot of concentrate on the affect disadvantaged kids but all children have missed from their education so we are in need of a catch-up programme that’s open to everyone.’

Million of pupils, pictured socially distancing at a school in Corringham, Essex, this week, will be asked to work a lengthier school day next term

Ministers have eliminated formally extending the length of the college day in legislation. But schools will soon be asked to run catch-up sessions on the premises.

Boris Johnson this week promised a ‘massive catch-up operation’ to try to minimise the impact of the lockdown on kids’ education.

This should include some ‘summer camp’ activities at schools in August, but teachers will not be asked to provide formal lessons during the holidays.

However, ministers are determined that there is no prospect of children making up for lost schooling over the summer, so the catch-up programme will soon be extended in to next term, and possibly beyond.

In a letter from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health warns: ‘School is about much more than learning. It is a vital point of contact for public health services, safe-guarding and other initiatives.

‘This includes access to mental health support, vaccinations, special therapies, free school meals, physical activity and early years services that help kids get the most useful start in life.’

Ministers have eliminated formally extending the length of the college day in legislation but schools, such as for example Ortu Gable Hall School in Corringham, Essex, pictured this week, will be asked to run catch-up sessions on their premises

Prince Charles fears consequences of coronavirus could be ‘devastating’ for young adults Prince Charles fears the impact of the coronavirus could be ‘potentially devastating’ for young adults. His charity, the Prince’s Trust, has set up a relief fund and is supporting young people who’re trying to cope with job losses. The Prince told The Daily Telegraph: ‘In times of economic hardship it is often young adults who are hardest hit and we know that lots of under-25s work in sectors such as hospitality and tourism, which have borne the brunt. ‘ He warned of the impact youth unemployment can have on mental health insurance and warned it might lead to poverty and homelessness. Prince Charles added: ‘When I founded my trust 44 years back, the problems facing young people through unemployment and a lack of support were serious. Now, I fear, those problems have gone from serious to potentially devastating.’

A study by UCL’s Institute of Education this week found that 2 million kids have done significantly less than an hour each day of schoolwork during lockdown.

Only 17 percent have done more than fours a day. Some teaching unions have resisted efforts to get teachers to live-stream lessons, with the result that lots of schools have already been unable to offer classes on the web.

Unions have also advised that teachers should not be expected to mark work done at home.

The move came since the Prime Minister clashed with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on the continuing difficulty in getting children right back to school.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson suggested that Labour and the teaching unions were hampering efforts to get schools restarted.

He said one of the better ways to help the poorest kids in the united states ‘would be to encourage all children who can return back to school to return back to school now, because their schools are safe’.

The Prime Minister repeatedly challenged Sir Keir to say it was safe for kids to get back and accused the Opposition of ‘wibble-wobble’ over the issue.

Mr Johnson urged parents to send their children right back to school where their classes have restarted, saying it was ‘safe’.

A string of Labour councils have refused to reopen schools, saying they have continuing health concerns. Ministers accuse the big teaching unions of also hampering progress.

Sir Keir, who has been critical of the Government’s failure to move faster on schools, again and again refused to acknowledge that schools are now actually safe.

Mr Johnson told him: ‘I want kids to go back to school. The unions won’t let him say the reality. A great ox has stood upon his tongue. Let him now say that schools are safe to go back to.’

Sir Keir said it was maybe not his job to answer questions at PMQs.

A government source accused Sir Keir of a ‘lack of leadership’ on the issue.