Coronavirus: UK announces deaths for Sunday

Another 19 individuals have died of Covid-19 in the UK today, based on official statistics.

A preliminary count of the deaths, which include only England and Wales, recorded 19 more fatalities between June 19 and July 4.

The Department of Health is expected to announce a full count including English care home deaths later today.

Scotland’s announcement has been delayed by ‘a technical issue’ and Northern Ireland’s government has stopped issuing weekend updates.

The total number of men and women to have died in the UK is currently 44,217, according to the Department of Health.

Other statistical organisations put it at least 10,000 deaths higher when people who never got tested but had Covid-19 on the death certificate are taken into consideration.