Coronavirus UK: 5 Leicester schools close after positive tests

This comes after Humberstone Infant and Junior Schools shut for deep cleaning

It has been confirmed staff at five Leicester schools tested positive for Covid-19

Matt Hancock said Leicester was working with an 'outbreak' last week

Five schools in Leicester have now been forced to temporarily close down this week after ‘no more’ than ten staff and a ‘couple’ of students tested positive for coronavirus.

Heath Secretary Matt Hancock announced last week that Leicester was dealing with an ‘outbreak’ of the life-threatening infection, even though no further details were given.

But it has now been confirmed that some workers have tested positive for the virus, inducing the closure of five schools.

Education bosses at Leicester City Council said Moat Community College, Herrick Primary and Whitehall Primary are closed for deep cleaning.

This comes after Humberstone Infant and Junior Academies shut ‘for the foreseeable future’ earlier this month and parents were told to self-isolate for 14 days, LeicestershireLive reported.

Director of education and social care Martin Samuels said: ‘The quantity of positive cases in schools remains very, very low.

‘In total, we are about at the fingers of two hands for cases.

‘It’s no more than 10 staff and there have been a few pupils that have tested positive across every one of the schools.

‘There isn’t any evidence that people have seen of transmission within schools no suggestion that by being at school individuals are picking it up.

‘We are spotting it in schools and working with it.’

Mr Samuels added that the schools are now being ‘cautious’ and also have gone ‘beyond the public health advice’ in completely closing.

Director of education and social care Martin Samuels (pictured) said ‘no more’ than 10 staff and a ‘couple’ of pupils at the schools testing positive, adding which they were being ‘cautious’

He said: ‘The schools are taking advice from the council’s director of public health, Ivan Browne, and his team, and we are being quite cautious.

‘The schools which can be shut have actually gone further than the advice fond of them. They didn’t have to close the complete school.

‘There has been one case the place where a school might have just sent that bubble home, however they took the view they wanted to be on the safe side and would send every one home and do a deep clean of the school.

‘Another school where a few staff tested positive got the whole school to self-isolate for 14 days. That’s beyond the general public health advice.

‘We are being careful and cautious and it is really safe to send your son or daughter to school.’

The council said Humberstone Infant and Junior Academies were reopening on Wednesday, while Whitehall Primary would open its doors again on Thursday.

Herrick Primary remains shut before the end of next week and Moat Community College will always be closed until next Monday.

Mr Samuels said the number of pupils returning to schools in Leicester was ‘creeping up’.

Earlier this month, schools started offering to re-open to kids of non-key workers.

But the take-up remains low since it is currently optional for parents of pupils in eligible year groups to send their kids back.

Mr Samuels added that it was difficult to get full attendance data from schools, but said between a third . 5 of kids who could go back were doing so.

But that he said numbers had dropped off following Matt Hancock’s announcement, which came in a Downing Street press conference the other day.