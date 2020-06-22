Coronavirus: Two Trump staff members who attended rally test positive for Covid-19

Two members associated with Donald Trump’s campaign who contracted Covid-19 were within attendance in the president’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma in Saturday right after it was earlier reported half a dozen other staffers working on the big event tested positive for typically the novel disease.
The staffers who contracted typically the coronavirus have been all part of typically the campaign’s progress team, which often plans typically the logistics for in-person occasions and rallies.
According to MSNBC, the two marketing campaign staffers along with previously unreported Covid-19 instances wore deal with masks for the rally. Less than six,200 individuals attended typically the weekend rally, which was designed to mark typically the president’s go back to the marketing campaign trail regardless of the ongoing outbreak.
This is actually a breaking tale and will be up to date.
