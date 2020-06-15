Coronavirus: Two-metre rule may not be reviewed in time for 4 July pubs reopening date, No 10 says

A review of the two-metre social distancing rule may not be completed in time for the 4 July date for the proposed reopening of pubs and restaurants, Downing Street has indicated.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman confirmed that the review will be conducted by Number 10 permanent secretary Simon Case and will receive advice from scientists and medics, nevertheless the final decision on any change will be a political decision for the Covid strategy committee chaired by the prime minister.

The spokesman said that the aim was to complete the review “in the coming weeks”, but could not give you a guarantee that its tips will be available by the date set out for the possible reopening of the hospitality industry in the government’s coronavirus recovery plan.





The hospitality sector is pushing hard for a reduction in the two-metre distancing rule, that they believe can make many pubs, bars and restaurants unviable. Representatives of the trade have suggested that a proceed to one-metre distancing would allow many outlets to break even.

Sticking to two metres may also hit the economic viability of the others due to reopen on 4 July at the earliest, such as for instance cinemas and hairdressers.

A change is comprehended to be backed with a significant number of cabinet ministers, but scientific advisers have warned that moving to at least one or one and a half metres – in line with many other countries – would increase the danger of spreading the illness.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman did not rule out the possibility that pubs and restaurants may need certainly to reopen underneath the two-metre rule before switching later as guidance develops.

He said no changes would be made unless they met the government’s five tests for lifting lockdown restrictions, including falls in deaths and infections, sufficient supplies of tests and protective equipment and avoiding a second spike of the illness.

Further assessment of the tests will be made before the 4 July reopening date is finally confirmed.

The spokesman said: “The road map sets out 4 July as an date for reopening.

“We are aware of the value of that date and comprehend the hospitality industry may wish to get going when it can.

“But it is also important that any steps we take are safe and we need to make sure we are continuing to meet the five tests.”

The review will look at evidence around “transmission of the virus in different surroundings, incidence rates and international comparisons”, Mr Johnson’s spokesman told a Westminster briefing.

“It will draw on advice from scientific and medical experts along with economists and papers from Sage (the PM’s Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies).

“It will take advice from a range of experts including the chief medical officer and the chief scientific adviser.”

Kate Nicholls, leader of trade body UK Hospitality, told the BBC: “We very much welcome the Government’s decision to conduct an evaluation on this as it is a matter of survival or business failure so far as hospitality can be involved.

“If companies are opening at two-metre social distance, then they’re operating at 30% of their normal revenues and for one fourth of our small hospitality businesses they won’t be able to open at all.

“If they open at one metre with additional protections to ensure staff and customers are safe, they can reach 60% to 70% of these normal revenues, and that puts them at break-even.

“So, for many of those businesses it is literally about viability and we know that a third of businesses may not reopen as a result of prolonged closure, and that puts a million jobs at risk across the hospitality sector.”

The body representing firms in the heart of London’s shopping district around Oxford Street, Regent Street and Bond Street also referred to as for the limit to be paid down.

Jace Tyrrell, leader at New West End Company, told the PA news agency the two-metre rule is “sub-economic”.

He said the West End – which normally turns over £10 billion annually – is expecting losses to exceed £5 billion this year, and warned that up to 50,000 jobs could be at risk.

“We absolutely have to review this,” that he said, acknowledging that safety should remain a “number one” priority.

Mr Tyrrell called for the UK to be on a level playing field with Europe, and said when there is an effective track and trace system as well as other hygiene measures, then there needs to be a move away from social distancing.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith has led calls on the Conservative benches for the limit to be paid down, claiming it “hamstrings us in a whole series of areas”.

Ex-Cabinet minister John Redwood has also said there is a “good case” for the exact distance to be cut and the “economic impact of the reduction would be most helpful to hospitality and travel businesses”.

The World Health Organisation’s director for Europe Hans Kluge warned great britain against rushing to lift lockdown restrictions.

“We know that the situation in the UK is still being taken very seriously,” Dr Kluge told The Guardian. “But we also know that it’s a balance between three facets: population health, economic and social, and the third could be the wellbeing of the people.

“So regardless of the country decides: be ready. It is not over. And whatever decision you make, please make sure it’s based on public health and epidemiological observations.”

He added: “The key words listed below are to do it gradually. Do it vigilantly.

“Contact tracing is key especially since the UK starts to flake out the social and physical distancing measures. There needs to be a robust track-and-trace system in place of operation.”