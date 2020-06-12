Coronavirus: Two-metre rule could be reduced if infection rates stay low outside of care home and hospitals, Boris Johnson hints

Boris Johnson has indicated that the 2-metre social distancing rule could be reduced if infection rates continue steadily to fall in the neighborhood, even if transmission in care domiciles and hospitals keeps the key R figure high.

The prime minister is coming under intense pressure to slice the minimum distance for social contacts to at least one.5 or 1 metre, with pubs and restaurants warning that the existing rule will make it unviable in order for them to reopen.

But you will find concerns that the alleged R rate – which measures the typical number of people each Covid-19 patient infects – is remaining stubbornly near the 1 figure above which scientists warn it will not be safe to help relieve lockdown.





Mr Johnson said that as much as 80 per cent of the epidemic is now occurring in health and care settings, and suggested that it might be safe to help relieve the 2-metre rule elsewhere.

Asked if will be impossible to curl up the restriction so long as R remains near one, the PM replied: “There are three epidemics – in care homes, in the NHS and in the communtiy. At as soon as, the vast proportion – probably 80% – of the infection or the epidemic is in care homes or the NHS.

“There are complex dilemmas about the risk the whole of the community faces with the R.

“So the R can be slightly below or close to one, but the crucial thing is the overall rate of infections we are seeing, the overall rate of infections in the country and in the community, the rates of new hospital admissions are very important. That’s how we will make the judgement.”

More follows…