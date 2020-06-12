Coronavirus: Twitter removes more than 170,000 pro-China accounts

Image copyright

Twitter has removed more than 170,000 accounts it says were linked with an operation to spread pro-China messages.

Some of those posts were in regards to the coronavirus outbreak, the social networking platform has announced.

The company said “a core network” of 23,750 highly active accounts have been deleted, alongside another 150,000 “amplifier accounts”.

Twitter also revealed it has turn off more than a thousand Russia-based misinformation accounts.

The firm said the Chinese network, which was located in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), had links to a youthful state-backed operation it separated alongside Facebook and YouTube last year.

That operation have been pushing out messages in regards to the political situation in Hong Kong.

“While this network is new, the technical links we used to identify the activity and attribute it to the PRC remain consistent with activity we initially identified and disclosed in August 2019,” Twitter said in its company weblog, which was also tweeted by the firm’s founder Jack Dorsey.

The US-based messaging platform added that it absolutely was “thoroughly studying and investigating past coordinated information operations from the PRC.”

While the 23,750 accounts were the main focus, 150,000 accounts were identified as assisting to boost the messages online.

Twitter said the 2 interconnected sets of accounts were caught early and typically had very few followers with low levels of engagement.

“In general, this entire network was involved in a range of manipulative and coordinated activities. They were tweeting predominantly in Chinese languages and spreading geopolitical narratives favourable to the Communist Party of China (CCP), while continuing to push deceptive narratives about the political dynamics in Hong Kong,” your blog said.

Twitter also said it had discovered a network of accounts associated with a media website it found to be “engaging in state-backed political propaganda within Russia”. This network of accounts, totalling 1,152, has been suspended. “Activities included promoting the United Russia party and attacking political dissidents,” Twitter’s blog added.

Combating misinformation

Last week, Twitter accused US President Donald Trump of creating false claims in some of his posts, although the platform has come under fire for maybe not removing coronavirus misinformation.

Earlier this week, the company said it was trialling a new “read before you retweet” pop-up aimed to promote “informed discussion”.

The message will appear on articles that users share that they have not yet opened on the site.

Mr Dorsey, Twitter’s high-profile leader, has also been making headlines recently by pledging money to anti-coronavirus efforts and racial equality organisations.