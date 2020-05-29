Coronavirus: Trump terminates US relationship with WHO

Image copyright

US President Donald Trump has introduced that he’s terminating the nation’s relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The president has accused the WHO of failing to carry Beijing to account over the coronavirus pandemic.

“China has total control over the World Health Organization,” the president mentioned whereas asserting measures aimed toward punishing Beijing.

Washington will redirect funds to different our bodies, he mentioned.

The US is the worldwide well being company’s largest single contributor, offering greater than $400m (£324m; €360m) in 2019.

Mr Trump, who’s campaigning for re-election this yr and has been criticised for his personal dealing with of the pandemic, has blamed China for making an attempt to cowl up the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 102,000 folks within the US have misplaced their lives to Covid-19 – by far the most important loss of life toll on the planet.

What did Trump say?

“We will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and directing those funds” to different world public well being charities, Mr Trump mentioned within the White House Rose Garden.

“The world is now suffering as a result of the malfeasance of the Chinese government,” he mentioned.

He added that China had “instigated a global pandemic that has cost over 100,000 American lives”.

The president accused China of pressurising the WHO to “mislead the world” concerning the virus.

What’s the background to this?

Mr Trump’s criticism of the WHO’s dealing with of the pandemic started final month when he threatened to completely withdraw US funding, suggesting the UN well being company had “failed in its basic duty” in its response.

“It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organisation in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world,” he wrote in a letter to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on 18 May.

He later labelled the WHO a “puppet of China”.

China has accused the US of being answerable for the unfold of the virus by itself soil, attributing the outbreak to American “politicians who lie”.

Earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian mentioned Mr Trump was making an attempt to mislead the general public, smear China and “shift the blame for [the US’s] own incompetent response”.

WHO member states have since agreed to arrange an impartial inquiry into the worldwide response to the pandemic.