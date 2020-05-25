Coronavirus: Trump pushes for schools to reopen on ‘much very good information’ as Covid-19 death toll nears 100,000

Donald Trump has implored schools to open as quickly as doable, citing that “much very good information” may make it doable as the coronavirus death toll nears 100,000.

The president’s tweet got here the night earlier than Memorial Day when a majority of schools and faculties would’ve already ended their tutorial faculty yr.

“Schools in our country should be opened ASAP. Much very good information now available,” Mr Trump wrote, tagging Fox News.





The community, which is the president’s alternative for getting a lot of his information, aired a phase on Sunday claiming college students have been unlikely to unfold the coronavirus and have been “more likely to die while crossing the street”.

Fox News anchor Steve Hilton made the claims, and he was later tagged within the president’s tweet after the phase aired.

Mr Hilton added it could be “fine” for college students to put on masks to faculty to help in reopening however thought constant temperature checks was “unscientific nonsense” and “totally pointless.” He additionally thought social distancing measures inside a faculty have been “over-prescriptive” to put in place.

The president sharing these ideas on Twitter comes as no shock as he places extra strain on states to reopen in an effort to increase the economic system.

During a digital city corridor with Fox News final month, Mr Trump was requested about reopening schools and mentioned college students could be comparatively secure to return. The most important concern, the president mentioned, was the older academics who have been extra in danger to contract the novel virus, suggesting some ought to keep dwelling.





School officers have been working on plans for the autumn to enable for in-person courses to return from kindergarten by way of school. But these choices largely depended on state officers and the place every space stood in coronavirus instances.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched tips to help in reopening, which included options like desks being positioned six toes aside, college students sporting masks, and shutting communal areas like eating halls to forestall clusters.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll launched final week discovered 41 per cent of Americans thought reopening faculty through the pandemic was a foul concept, whereas one-third of respondents thought reopening ought to occur.

Respondents additionally mentioned they trusted former Vice President Joe Biden over Mr Trump on choices relating to training, with 45 per cent of assist behind the presumed Democratic candidate and solely 34 per cent for the sitting president.

Mr Trump may try to affect state governors to enable for their schools to reopen this fall, however the energy remained largely with the states.

The coronavirus death toll reached 97,724 individuals, as of Monday morning, with well being officers estimating it can hit 100,000 within the coming days.