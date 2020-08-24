Coronavirus treatment hopes boost European stocks at open By Reuters

©Reuters The German share cost index DAX chart is envisioned at the stock market in Frankfurt



(Reuters) – European stocks bounced from a two-week short on Monday as indications of development in establishing a COVID-19 treatment balance out worries about a revival in infection cases throughout the continent that might run the risk of suppressing a financial healing.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index () increased 1.3% by 0713 GMT, matching gains for Asian markets after the U.S. health regulator stated on Sunday it licensed using blood plasma from clients who have actually recuperated from COVID-19 as a treatment.

Technology (), mining () and chemical () business led the rise in early European trading, getting more than 1.5%.

AstraZeneca Plc (L:-RRB- was up 2.1% after the Financial Times reported the Trump administration was thinking about fast-tracking a speculative COVID-19 vaccine being established by the business.

The gains followed a lacklustre week for European equities, which were pushed by information indicating a stalling company healing in the euro zone in the middle of a rise in coronavirus cases.

British telecoms business BT Group (L:-RRB- leapt 6.1% to the top of STOXX 600 after a media report that its board was preparing to safeguard it versus takeover techniques from competitors and buyout companies.