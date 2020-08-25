coronavirus travel safety tips: Air travel during Covid-19

When my partner and I decided to spend six weeks in his hometown of Copenhagen, we knew the flight would be the most stressful part of the experience. Because Denmark currently allows citizens (like my partner) and their domestic partners (like me), we were lucky enough to be given a pass into Europe. That being said, hopping on an airplane was far more complicated and different than ever before.

Not only did we need to leave much earlier than we usually would, but many of the amenities travelers have grown used to — lounges, restaurants, bars — were closed. On the plane, there were no choices for meals; you were simply served what they offered you. (And you guessed it: No booze either for our six-hour red eye.)

Generally speaking, the overall energy for flying right now is stressful: People are worried about maintaining a proper distance; anytime someone coughs, everyone goes on high alert; and using the restroom was scary to say the least, with many high-touch areas to navigate. It makes the pleasure of air travel a little less exciting and a little more anxiety-driving.

If you intend to book a flight, it’s important to think carefully and critically about what you put in your carry-on. Not only do you want to keep yourself safe and comfortable, but you also want to prepare to not have as many goods at your fingertips at the airport. Below, we spoke with doctors about how to pack and prepare in the age of Covid-19:

