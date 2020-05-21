Coronavirus travel: Airport tests and hotel quarantine for Greece arrivals

Greece’s traveler period starts in June, with global charter trips to prominent areas returning to in July, according to the nation’s prime minster.

The tourist sector is crucial to the nation’s economic climate.

Greece has actually been applauded for its handling of the pandemic, recording 166 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,850 verified situations.

But just how simple will it be for visitors to get in Greece for their vacations? The BBC’s Quentin Sommerville got here in Athens airport to see just how points are operating at the minute.