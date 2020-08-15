Coronavirus tracked: the latest figures as countries fight Covid-19 resurgence | Free to read

The human expense of coronavirus has actually continued to install, with more than 20.8 m cases validated internationally and more than 745,400 individuals understood to have actually passed away.

The World Health Organization stated the break out a pandemic in March and it has actually spread out to more than 200 countries, with serious public health and financial effects. This page offers an up-to- date visual story of the spread of Covid -19, so please examine back frequently due to the fact that we are revitalizing it with brand-new graphics and functions as the story develops.

Latin America is the existing epicentre of the pandemic, with the area accounting for nearly half of all deaths every day. This has actually been sustained by a rise in Covid -19 deaths in Brazil, Mexico and several other countries in Central and South America.

Europe’s typical count of coronavirus-related deaths surpassed Asia’s in early March, with Italy, Spain and the UK ending up being the …