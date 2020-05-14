Coronavirus: Tour of Britain cancelled with route retained for 2021 race | Cycling News





The 2020 Tour of Britain has been cancelled, with the deliberate route to be retained for subsequent yr’s race

This yr’s Tour of Britain has been referred to as off with organisers admitting it was “impractical” to stage the race amid the continued coronavirus pandemic.

The race was on account of begin in Penzance on September 6 and journey to Aberdeen throughout eight days, however the route will as a substitute be used 12 months later for the 2021 version.

“The decision has been taken in light of the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes continuing with the planning and organisation of the 2020 race impractical,” an announcement stated.

“Across the UK there are significant doubts around the potential to stage large-scale public events and gatherings such as the Tour of Britain as early as September and while any form of social distancing remains in place and there isn’t a vaccine available, people’s health and safety must come first.”

Earlier this month, Tour of Britain race director Mick Bennett expressed confidence his occasion might go forward however stated it could be mandatory for organisers “to get boots on the ground” within the coming weeks to be able to full preparations.

While it remained potential a means might have been discovered for the occasion to go forward ‘behind closed doorways’, there was little urge for food to stage a race with out followers current – both from organisers or native authorities who bid for phases in expectation of boosting the native economic system.

The assertion added: “Holding the Tour of Britain behind closed doors or with extensive social distancing rules would not only be immensely impractical, but would rob our venues and spectators of these opportunities and go against everything that cycling, as a free-to-spectate and accessible event, stands for.”

The resolution follows talks with British Cycling, native authorities and different stakeholders, and comes forward of an anticipated announcement from world governing physique the UCI fleshing out the WorldTour calendar revealed final week with races on the ProfessionalSeries stage.

Tour of Britain director Mick Bennett has admitted he could be ‘completely staggered’ if the Tour de France is ready to go forward this summer season

The full Tour of Britain route had not but been introduced, although it had been revealed it could go to Devon, Warrington and Cumbria on its journey north.

The blanks will now be crammed in later within the yr, with the 2021 version provisionally scheduled for September 5-12, topic to UCI approval.

Tour of Britain organisers Sweetspot had already referred to as off the Women’s Tour, initially scheduled for June, in addition to the Tour Series in May.

With the Tour de Yorkshire additionally unlikely to happen this yr, RideLondon-Surrey Classic is the one main race nonetheless scheduled to happen in Britain this summer season, slated for August 16.