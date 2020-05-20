Coronavirus: Tottenham confirm they will refund ticket holders | Football News





Tottenham have introduced their refund coverage

Tottenham have confirmed that ticket holders will be invited to use for a refund for the membership’s last 5 dwelling matches of the marketing campaign.

With any prospect of the resumption of the season all however sure to happen behind closed doorways, Spurs have moved to allay supporters’ fears with a collection of choices accessible to followers.

The membership confirmed that supporters can both obtain a full refund or have a professional rata credit score issued to all Season Ticket Holders and 1882 Members – funds which could be put in opposition to a 2020/21 season ticket.

A membership assertion mentioned: “Given that, sadly however understandably, supporters will not have the ability to attend any remaining matches for the 2019/20 Premier League season, we must always like to offer an replace in respect of our 5 remaining dwelling matches, any credit held on ticketing accounts and renewals for the 2020/21 season.

“For the ultimate 5 dwelling fixtures we will situation a professional rata credit score to all Season Ticket Holders and 1882 Members.

“This credit score, along with any quantities accrued by way of the Ticket Exchange platform as much as and together with the house match in opposition to Wolves on Sunday, 1 March, will be positioned in your One Hotspur Ticketing account.

“These funds can be applied against your 2020/21 Season Ticket. You will not need to do anything – your seat will be secured and we will contact you in due course about completing your renewal.”

The membership have adopted Manchester United and Everton who introduced related strikes this month

The transfer joins fellow Premier League golf equipment Manchester United and Everton who’ve unveiled related schemes this month.

Tottenham have additionally confirmed that followers who took half in a ticket change, and have had this feature voided, will even be in line for a refund.

Any supporters who bought particular person match tickets, however who are usually not season ticket holders, will even have their debit or bank cards reimbursed accordingly.

Executive members will be despatched communication sooner or later concerning the preparations open to them.

The membership added: “We share followers’ disappointment that they will not be current for our remaining matches.

“The safety of players, staff and fans is of paramount importance and we shall be working with all concerned as we seek to play the remaining matches when it is safe and appropriate to do so and will communicate further details in due course.”