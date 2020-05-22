Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics organisers facing ‘real problems’ as infections continue | Olympics News





Games organisers might want to anticipate a “very different” Olympics in 2021

Tokyo Games organisers face “real problems” staging the Olympics subsequent 12 months as coronavirus infections continue to soar, senior worldwide Olympic official John Coates stated.

Coates, Australia’s Olympic chief and head of the International Olympic Committee’s inspectorate for Tokyo, stated organisers needed to assume there could be no vaccine for COVID-19, or none in ample amount, in time for the Games.

“We’ve got real problems because we’ve got athletes having to come from 206 different nations,” Coates stated.

“Yesterday, there was 10,000 new circumstances in Brazil. Very few nations are as superior in dealing with this as [Australia].

“[Japanese] Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe says the Games can only happen in 2021. We can’t postpone it again and we have to assume that there won’t be a vaccine or, if there is a vaccine, it won’t be sufficient to share around the world.”

The Summer Games opening ceremony is because of happen on July 23, 2021, after the IOC and organisers in Japan acted on WHO recommendation in March to place a one-year delay in place.

Coates stated Games organisers would wish to start out planning in October for what might be a “very different” Olympics if there have been no indicators COVID-19 was being eradicated.

“By October this year, if there are signs that it is being contained but not eradicated, then we are starting to work through and we’re preparing for it now the different scenarios by which the sport could take place,” he stated.

“Do we quarantine the Olympic Village? Do all athletes when they get there go into quarantine? Do we restrict having spectators at the venues? Do we separate the athletes from the mixed zone where the media are?

“We’ll have a complete vary of situations we’ll begin to tackle this 12 months on the idea that the Games will nonetheless happen for the athletes subsequent 12 months.

“But it could be a very different Games to what we’re used to.”