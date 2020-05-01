Coronavirus to likely last two years, new report says

A new study revealed that Coronavirus can only be controlled if two-thirds of the global population becomes immune to the disease. Even then the possibility of sporadic and periodic outbreaks must be entertained.

A Bloomberg report based on a study by the Center for Infectious Disease Research at the University of Minnesota enumerated the reasons behind the difficulties and the challenges faced during the containment of Coronavirus. The primary reason being oftentimes the asymptomatic carriers tend to be more infectious.

Coronavirus Pandemic Very Difficult To Control

Since there are no vaccines, treatments, or cures, the only possible means of managing the disease is through limited social interaction. As it has been revealed already, the Coronavirus is highly contagious and especially dangerous and fatal for the elderly.

However, the U.S.A., much like other countries, is planning on reopening. Ever since the beginning of the lockdown over 30 million people have already filed for unemployment. Due to increasing losses, the business owners are over-eager to start.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, revealed in a press conference that the chances of the world reverting to its old “normal” is an impossibility.

The most that can be expected after the Coronavirus pandemic is the world going back to the stage where human beings can function and work together as a society, he added. Going back to the pre-coronavirus state, especially when the threat hasn’t been neutralized is an impossibility.

Fauci also revealed that the government and the people should be well prepared for the resurgence of the Coronavirus. This is the main reason why scientists are fighting to come up with a vaccine or treatment.

The study further revealed that the Coronavirus pandemic isn’t going to disappear any time soon and it might resurface in waves till 2022.

