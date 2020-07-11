Coronavirus: Thrifty Germany takes on debt to rescue arts

Image caption



This choir has had the opportunity to start rehearsing again – in the conductor’s garden





As evening sunshine ripples via a ripening pear tree, birds chatter above the distant hum of a lawnmower. Then, suddenly, the singers of Lübeck’s rock and roll choir raise their voices.

Swaying and smiling, they tell you their repertoire: classics like Jailhouse Rock and Ghost Riders in the Sky.

Germany’s cultural life is slowly finding its way back to life. The German government has set aside significantly more than €1bn (£896m; $1.13bn) to protect the arts – in addition to a furlough scheme and grants for freelancers.

The coronavirus outbreak silenced amateur choirs. Concerts are still forbidden and the rehearsal room remains out of bounds.

But the majority are trying to find ways to safely sing again. For the Lübeck singers that means practice in their conductor’s garden.

“You come home with a smile after every time you sing with friends here. That was really missing,” says among the singers.

House lights on as theatres return

Galleries have reopened to (masked and distanced) visitors. So possess some theatres – like the Theater Combinale in Lübeck, where they are preparing a new piece, written throughout the months if the house was forced to “go dark”.

The audiences will be small when this play opens in Lübeck





On a stage cluttered with lighting equipment, two actors try a scene before a clear auditorium which could seat 120 people. They will only be allowed to let 40 in to see their performance.

Despite the disastrous impact on takings, Ulli Haussmann, who co-founded the private theatre, says they’ll survive for the present time.

“We had a lot of support from our audiences – donations and emails telling us to stay strong. That made us feel we matter as artists in the city,” that he says.

“The regional and national government also gave us the impression they want to keep the cultural infrastructure running.”

The national government intervened relatively early in the crisis and that appears to have secured the country’s cultural institutions for the present time. But you will find concerns in regards to the future.

‘Cultural landscape will change’

As she slowly turns on bare feet, and swipes a thin-bowed bit of wood through the air, dancer Shiao Ing Oei looks as if she’s battling an invisible enemy.

She, like other freelancers in Lübeck, also had help from the local arts foundation. Even so, she says, some are struggling.

“I think this is going to be a long fight. The cultural landscape will change. I personally will try to find an alternative source of income, so I’m not dependent on the arts.”

Arguably, Germany’s cultural life was, compared with other countries, relatively well insulated against the corona crisis.

Pandemic showed people ‘can’t live without culture’

This is a rich country and the arts were highly valued and comparatively well-funded by national and regional governments. Although Prof Susanne Keuchel, from Germany’s culture council, says there was an evergrowing tendency to commercialise state-funded institutions.

Nevertheless, she says, “I have the feeling that the pandemic has given culture in Germany more visibility.

“Compared with other countries we now have good cultural infrastructure, and it is nice to have that infrastructure, but everyone takes it for granted.

“The pandemic showed that people can’t live without culture, without concerts, without theatre. That gave us political support.”

How long will money last?

The coronavirus crisis has light emitting diode Germany in to new territory. For initially in years, its government is taking on new debt to keep the country going, and that includes its culture.

Many in its theatres, museums, studios and galleries wonder what will happen to them in several months’ time, when the money that has kept them going thus far runs out.

In the summer garden, reunited using their fellow singers, the stone choir tries not to think about the autumn. For now, while the sun shines, Lübeck’s artists and performers are doing what they can.