The EFL has confirmed that three people from two Championship golf equipment have examined positive for coronavirus.

The positive outcomes come from 1,030 players and membership staff from 24 Championship golf equipment, who had been examined over the course of Monday 25, Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 May.

In a press release the EFL stated: “Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.



“The EFL will proceed to make common and related bulletins as applicable in respect of the testing programme to help competitors integrity and transparency.



“No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League.”

More follows…