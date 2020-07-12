Coronavirus: Thousands protest in Israel over handling of economy

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Many in Israel are experiencing economic hardship





Thousands of Israelis have staged a demonstration in Tel Aviv to protest against what they do say is economic hardship brought on by the government’s mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.

Rabin Square was filled with mainly young protesters wearing masks but not observing social distancing.

They say government compensation payments have now been slow to reach.

The event was organised by small enterprises, self-employed workers and performing artists’ groups.

Many are experiencing economic hardship and also have been angered by coronavirus measures which may have taken their livelihoods away. They say money they truly are due from government support schemes will not be paid.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Protesters say government compensation payments have now been slow to reach





While workers on salaries received unemployment benefits with a furlough scheme, the self-employed say most of them have been waiting months for promised government aid.

“I have 40 workers with no income, no money,” Michal Gaist-Casif, vice-president of a sound and lighting company, told the Reuters news agency.

“We need the government to pump in money until we’re back to normal. We haven’t been working since mid-March through April, May, June and July, and August is looking to be a catastrophe.”

Israel turns surveillance tools on itself

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met activists on Friday to discuss their frustrations.

“We will meet our commitments including hastening the immediate payments that we want to give you,” his office quoted him as telling them.

Israel imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March but started lifting restrictions in late May. Unemployment has risen up to 21%.

The country has seen a spike in coronavirus cases with not exactly 1,500 new cases reported on Friday. A complete of 354 people have died from Covid-19 in Israel, according to Johns Hopkins University data.