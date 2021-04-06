Coronavirus: There is growing concern over variants fueling the new rise in cases: Physician
Coronavirus: There is growing concern over variants fueling the new rise in cases: Physician

Dr. Andre Campbell, Professor of Surgery UCSF & ICU Physician and Trauma Surgeon at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Brian Cheung to discuss the latest on the coronavirus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR