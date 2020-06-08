Coronavirus: The tourists swapping lockdown for Sweden

Sweden has held pubs, eating places and stores open through the Covid 19 pandemic.

The more open up approach is usually attracting developing numbers of British and European tourists, who’ve broken nationwide guidelines counseling against non-essential global traveling in search of the beer or perhaps a haircut.

The BBC talked to Oana Marcu, 34, from London, who’s held it’s place in Stockholm given that March, British actor Lewis Sycamore, 25, who’s simply arrived to go to his Swedish girlfriend, in addition to Peter Clark, 32, the British damefris?r in the Swedish capital who’s found that uncomfortable providing tourists getting away lockdowns inside their own nations around the world.

Video simply by Benoit Derrier and Maddy Savage