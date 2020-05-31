Coronavirus: The South African village preparing for Covid-19

The South Africa authorities is urging folks to clean their arms continuously and to practise good private hygiene to maintain Covid-19 at bay, however it is a tall order for hundreds of individuals in rural areas of the KwaZulu-Natal province the place water is scarce.

The lack of faucets and clear working water has pressured folks to share soiled streams with animals.

Coronavirus – and the heightened demand for water that it’s introduced – has made issues worse.

Produced and edited by Kyla Herrmannsen

Filmed by Thuthuka Zondi