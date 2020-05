In the Finnish resort of Levi, 150kms (93 miles) north of the Arctic Circle, the ski season usually goes into May. This yr, that was minimize quick after they needed to shut in March due to Covid-19, regardless of having the very best snowfall in residing reminiscence.

Locals have determined they have to do one thing to assist themselves next season – so the resort is utilizing particular cloth to wrap up the snow and reserve it for next season.

Produced and edited by Erika Benke