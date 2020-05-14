Coronavirus: The Colombian jail with 859 cases

Image copyright

The director of a jail within the Colombian metropolis of Villavicencio says overcrowding is in charge for one of many nation’s worst coronavirus outbreaks.

More than 850 inmates and members of employees have been contaminated.

“How can I ensure there is isolation if there are people sleeping under the beds and in the bathrooms?” requested jail director Miguel Ángel Rodríguez.

He mentioned that when the outbreak began, there have been 1,835 inmates on the jail, greater than double its capability.

Mr Rodríguez was answering questions in regards to the outbreak at Villavicencio jail throughout a digital session of the regional meeting in Meta province.

He alleged that the Colombian state had “abandoned” the jail. “There are working groups and security councils where a lot of ideas are thrown around and lots of papers are signed, but there are no results. Red tape is paralysing us, and inside the prison we’re doing what we can.”

Two weeks in the past, police foiled an escape try by a gaggle of inmates who had began constructing a tunnel.

The jail director mentioned 1,750 inmates have been at present being held on the jail and that the overcrowding made it unattainable to gradual the unfold of the virus.

“The areas we use to isolate [inmates] are not ideal,” he mentioned, including that jail authorities have been shifting prisoners into one of many carpentry workshops to create more room.

To make issues worse, there’s additionally a shortages of medical doctors on the jail.

Last week, Colombia’s director of jail companies, Lissette Cervantes, mentioned that medical doctors working at Villavicencio jail had give up as a result of they’d not been given the required protecting gear.

“It’s not because they just felt like it or even because they were afraid, they just can’t go unprotected into what is like a war [against the virus],” Ms Cervantes mentioned.

Nationwide, Colombia has greater than 11,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 479 individuals have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.