Coronavirus: The body collectors of Brazil

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Brazil has risen by almost 1,000 per day, making the country’s over all death toll the world’s fourth highest.

Its death rate has surpassed France, and only the US, the united kingdom and Italy have recorded more fatalities.

President Jair Bolsonaro has consistently played down the outbreak, even though country gets the world’s second-highest number of cases.

In places like Manaus, ordinary people are dealing with extraordinary roles in order to help their cities cope.

