Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order that all Texans don face coverings in public places in counties with 20 or more Covid-19 cases.

Texas has seen a surge of hospital admissions in recent days, hitting an archive high of more than 8,000 virus cases within a day on Wednesday.

“Wearing a face covering will help us to keep Texas open for business,” Mr Abbott said, announcing the order.

After a short warning, those that refuse will face an excellent up to $250.