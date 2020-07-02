Coronavirus: Testing sewage an ‘easy win’

Image caption



Samples could be collected from specific points in the national network of wastewater-treatment plants





A sewage-based coronavirus test could be an “easy win” that could pick up illness spikes as much as 10 days earlier than with existing medical-based tests.

Scientists led by UK’s Centre for Ecology and Hydrology will work on a standardised test to “count” the amount of coronavirus in a wastewater sample.

“The early in the day you find [a signal], the earlier an intervention sometimes happens,” says lead researcher Dr Andrew Singer.

“That means lives will be made much more liveable in the current crisis.”

Mapping infection through the sewers

A network of boffins from universities including Newcastle, Bangor and Edinburgh have teamed up with local water businesses to collect examples of untreated sewage from treatment plants; the initial stage in mapping the outbreak through the sewers.

Water-treatment plants could provide sampling points to map the outbreak





Early in the Covid-19 pandemic, research unmasked that people infected with the herpes virus “shed” viral material within their faeces. That insight prompted an fascination with “sewage epidemiology”.

“By sampling wastewater at different parts of the sewerage network, we can gradually narrow an outbreak down to smaller geographical areas, enabling public-health officials to quickly target interventions in those areas at greatest risk of spreading the infection,” said Dr Singer.

“Our network already has six labs that are capable of doing that work, so a national surveillance system could happen tomorrow.”

So while the researchers say they already have a dependable test that may show the presence or absence of the coronavirus, they’re now focusing on a way to measure levels of illness regularly and reliably throughout the water-treatment network.

“It’s easy to say whether something’s there or not with genetic fingerprinting,” explained Newcastle University’s Prof David Graham, who’s involved in the development of that test. “But for the sake of epidemiology – which has life-and-death impacts – we wanted to be more exact.”

Prof Graham and his colleagues have now developed a way to quantify the genetic material from the coronavirus.

The genetic ‘signature’ of the coronavirus could be detected in a sample of wastewater





“We can count how much virus is in a sample,” he explained. And, because each sample comes from a water-treatment plant that serves a specific community, we can also tell you an approximate amount of humans where it came.”

He pointed out that it currently took seven-to-10 days to establish whether a person had the disease, but he said: “We can collect an example of sewage and give you an exact number per person over the following day – and that’s for the community.

“We can tell you whether someone in the community has it at least a week earlier.”

Messy epidemiology

Wastewater contains other contaminants that may affect the viral material, making accurate measurements tricky





The researchers want to fine-tune and reproduce this test before it could be rolled out as part of a Covid-19 alert system.

While many countries, including Spain, have started monitoring their wastewater, there were some early problems – one result that suggested the coronavirus was present in Barcelona in March 2019 may have been the result of laboratory contamination.

There are problems to be solved in order to maximise the accuracy and value of a sewage-based surveillance system: the propensity of the virus to break up when it’s in water, the effect on the result of other contaminants and how many sampling points have to be included in a UK-wide network in order to build-up a useful picture of the outbreak.

“It seems obvious that we should be doing this,” said Dr Singer. “But it’s an approach that’s never been considered for an active outbreak.”

