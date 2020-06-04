Coronavirus: Test and trace system not expected to be ‘world-class’ until September, leaked comments suggest

The NHS Test and Trace system which has been arrange to stop a second wave of coronavirus infections is not expected to be “world-class” until September or October, in accordance to leaked comments from a senior official.

Tony Prestedge, the chief working officer of the scheme, is reported to have admitted in a video message to workers that the system will not be working at full velocity for months.

The obvious admission got here after Boris Johnson, the prime minister, claimed the UK would have a “world-beating” take a look at and trace system by the beginning of June.





“I am sure when Dido [Harding, the chief executive] announces this service later she will make clear that it is an imperfect service at launch that we will improve over time and make it world-class by the time that we are moving towards the September or October time,” Mr Prestedge stated, in accordance to The Guardian.

“We know it will be imperfect, we know it will be clunky but we ask you to help us improve the service.”

Although prime scientists have warned lockdown measures ought to not be eased until an efficient contact tracing system is in place, the UK authorities introduced a loosening of restrictions and rolled out the system throughout England final week.

The NHS system goals to contact anybody who has been in shut contact with those that have examined optimistic for Covid-19 and then asks them to self-isolate.

Caroline Lucas, the Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion, stated the reported comments had been “truly shocking”.

“Scientific advisers have said an effective test & trace system is essential before further relaxation of lockdown — yet, despite [Matt] Hancock’s bluster, apparently we won’t get it for months,” Ms Lucas stated.

Mr Prestedge, a senior banker who was referred to as in to work on the programme, additionally reportedly stated within the video on 27 May that he expected the system to run for 24 months, with preliminary take a look at outcomes taking two to three days to arrive.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson insisted the NHS Test and Trace system was “up and running” and “helping save lives”.

“Anyone in this country can now book a test and the majority who book a test get the results back within a day,” they stated.

“We have over 25,000 contact tracers in place, who have all been trained and are fully supported in their work by public health experts.”

Earlier this week, Baroness Dido Harding, the top of the programme, was criticised for refusing to give MPs any knowledge on the primary six days of the brand new service.

Baroness Harding stated she was working to validate efficiency knowledge when MPs requested for data on what number of sufferers had been contacted inside 24 hours and what number of had been keen to share their contacts.

Jeremy Hunt, the chair of the Health Committee, warned an absence of transparency risked “destroying confidence” within the system and urged folks may assume knowledge was not being shared as a result of it was not optimistic.

“It’s a six-day old service, and therefore there is work to do to make sure that we validate the data sources,” Baroness Harding informed the committee.