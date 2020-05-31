Coronavirus: Test and trace initially scrapped because system could handle just five cases a week

The authorities dropped routine testing for coronavirus because there was solely capability to trace five cases per week, in line with newly launched paperwork from the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage).

The paperwork recommend Public Health England’s techniques wouldn’t have been in a position monitor and check greater than five folks suspected of coming into contact with somebody who had examined constructive for coronavirus.

And after modelling instructed the variety of folks it might be attainable to check and trace could solely improve to 50 cases per week, authorities advisers made the choice to halt routine testing, The Telegraph reported.





However, the governments failure to launch a check and trace coverage earlier has been lambasted as one of many key failings in its tackling of the coronavirus disaster — certainly, the federal government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stated final month that testing ought to have been ramped up earlier.

“Testing at the beginning was at the right level,” he stated in an interview with ITV. “At the beginning Public Health England got off to a good start in terms of testing to try and make sure they caught people coming into the country with it [coronavirus].”

Sir Patrick added: “I then think it’s not scaled as fast as it needs to scale — and that’s being done now. But I do think testing is an incredibly important bit of this. It needs to be done at scale and it needs to be done rapidly enough to be able to look at outbreaks and isolate.”

And within the Sage papers launched on Friday, the shortage of capability to successfully check and trace a substantial quantity of individuals was among the many points detailed in discussions that led to the choice to droop routine testing in March.

However, months after such discussions happened, and following a rise within the variety of coronavirus cases, the federal government has returned to a coverage of routine testing — having launched the check and trace programme with the 25,000 tracers it says it wanted to “help control the virus”.